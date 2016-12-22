POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A UPS employed contacted police Tuesday morning to report that a UPS drop box had been knocked over in the area of 7 E. William St. A report was taken and an investigation is pending more information.

• A traffic stop was conducted in the area of South Liberty Street and Spring Street Tuesday night. During the stop, police performed a probable cause search and found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges are pending.

City of Powell police report:

• A report was taken after a four-car accident on Sawmill Parkway at O’Connell Street Tuesday. Police report three cars were stopped at a red light when a fourth car failed to stop and rear-ended the last car, forcing it into the next car and forcing that car into the first car in line. A report was taken and the crash remains under investigation. Police report there were injuries.

Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies report:

• A car slid into a fence on Trimmer Road Sunday morning. Deputies report a vehicle was traveling south on Trimmer Road and attempted to stop at the stop sign on Ulrey Road but slid through the intersection and into a fence. There were no injuries, but there was damage to the car and 20 feet of fence. No charges were filed.