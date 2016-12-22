“Merry Christmas Charlie Brown!”

Wyatt Kumpf (in yellow,) Huxley Wright (center with a green hat,) and Katie Hobbs (left in blue) sing “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” as Charlie Brown, Schroeder and Lucy Tuesday afternoon. The third-graders were part of a performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in Michala Titus’ class at Smith Elementary School. Titus invited parents to the performance and said the show was a gift from the students to their parents.

Wyatt Kumpf (in yellow,) Huxley Wright (center with a green hat,) and Katie Hobbs (left in blue) sing “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” as Charlie Brown, Schroeder and Lucy Tuesday afternoon. The third-graders were part of a performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in Michala Titus’ class at Smith Elementary School. Titus invited parents to the performance and said the show was a gift from the students to their parents. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1059.jpg Wyatt Kumpf (in yellow,) Huxley Wright (center with a green hat,) and Katie Hobbs (left in blue) sing “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” as Charlie Brown, Schroeder and Lucy Tuesday afternoon. The third-graders were part of a performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in Michala Titus’ class at Smith Elementary School. Titus invited parents to the performance and said the show was a gift from the students to their parents.