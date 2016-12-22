Township fire department gets funds for grain bin safety equipment

Delaware County Farm Bureau donated $1,500 to Tri Township Fire Department for grain bin safety equipment. Chief Troy Morris said because of the donation, “We have access to more additional equipment.”

This equipment is important because, “farms are growing, which means more grain bins are going up and with the size of them it is important to have this equipment to be able to get to someone who is in danger quickly.” “We hope to never have to use it,” Morris said.

Delaware County Farm Bureau is “happy to able to help ensure that farmers will be in safe hands if there ever does come a time that the fire department does need to rescue an individual.”

“If it only saves one life over the next 20 years, it will be worth the investment,” Delaware Farm Bureau Trustee Doug Dawson said.