Council to OK budget at final meeting

City Council is expected to approve the 2017 budget at its final meeting of the year tonight.

The city’s general fund is expected to bring in revenues of about $21,320,565 with expenditures at $21,574,218. The end fund balance will be about $3,686,212, pr 17.09 percent of expenditures — meeting council’s target of 17 percent.

The budget includes a police officer to coordinate with the newly created Delaware Community Coalition, re-establish a project engineer and zoning technician (which was eliminated in 2009 because of the housing downturn), speed calming initiative and additional transfers into the Capital Improvement Fund to address road maintenance, a comprehensive plan update and capital improvement plan improvements.

Additionally, council will consider a final supplement for 2016 appropriations including a transfer of $722,973 from the general fund with $550,000 towards the capital improvement plan, $157,973 to the general reserve fund and $15,000 for income tax refunds.

The additional transfer to the CIP was based on allocating the year’s budget surplus for increased capital projects, according to a memo from Finance Director Dean Stelzer.

Also on the agenda are two separate legislative items regarding pay and benefits for part-time, seasonal and non-union employees as reflected in the proposed 2017 budget. Employees would receive a 2-percent increase in wages.

Permanent part-time and non-union employees would receive a 20-percent discount for city recreation programs. Non-union employees will have optional vision coverage. The department head pay plan has been redefined within three pay grades with amounts to be determined at a later date.

There’s also consideration to amend the municipal court and clerk of court’s 2017 employee benefit and leave policies. Proposed changes include observing the half-day on the Friday before Christmas and New Year’s Day; increasing the parks and recreation credit to $60 and the addition of assignment commissioner/jury commissioner position.

Additionally, council will consider a resolution to accept contract changes with the Department of Public Works/Public Utilities, Parks and Natural Resources; FOP Clerical group; and Water/Wastewater Plant Operator group. Contracts for all three parties will expire at the end of the year.

Changes include a 1.9-percent wage increase for the FOP Clerical group will receive in the first year, followed by a 2-percent increase for the next two years. The other two parties will receive a 2-percent wage increase for each of the next three years.

In other business, council will:

• Consider legislation to allow the city have memorandum of understanding with the Fire Chiefs Association of Delaware County for the use of self-contained breathing apparatuses fit test equipment. The association now owns two that are obsolete but look to replace them through the Ohio Development Services’ Local Government Safety Capital grant program.

• Consider a resolution to appoint Andy Volenik to the Planning Commission. His term ends on Dec. 31, 2017; and John Rybka to the Civil Service Commission with his term expiring on Nov. 30, 2019.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. in city hall, 1 S. Sandusky St., in council chambers.

By Brandon Klein

Brandon Klein can be reached at 740-413-0904 or on Twitter at @brandoneklein.

