Santa trades sleigh for motorcycle

Members of the Improved Order of Red Men 080 came together Friday afternoon to give Santa and his elf a hand loading up some toys and gifts. Members of the order annually do something to help those in need during the holidays. This year Santa decided to take his motorcycle on this delivery run. The group is part of the nation’s oldest patriotic fraternal organization of American origin.

Members of the Improved Order of Red Men 080 came together Friday afternoon to give Santa and his elf a hand loading up some toys and gifts. Members of the order annually do something to help those in need during the holidays. This year Santa decided to take his motorcycle on this delivery run. The group is part of the nation’s oldest patriotic fraternal organization of American origin.