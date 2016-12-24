POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A behavioral health report was made in the 200 block of South Henry Street Thursday morning after a man was making homicidal statements. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for behavioral health evaluation.

• A robbery report was taken at a business on West William Street, Thursday morning a 24-year-old male was arrested and charged with one count of robbery and is in the Delaware County Jail.

• Delaware police were dispatched Thursday night with medics to the 1400 block of Silversmith Lane. It was reported that an individual was in cardiac arrest and may have possible overdose. The individual was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

• Delaware police responded Thursday night to Meijer in reference to a wanted person. After being arrested, the suspect was found to possess a controlled substance. A report was taken to document the incident.

• A white male stole some items Friday morning from a store at 165 Sandusky St. The suspect ran on foot. The case is still being investigated.

• A traffic stop was conducted Friday morning in the area of South Sandusky Street and US 23. The driver of the vehicle was found to have a suspended license and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail.