Willis students get a special visit

Roman Christopher, a preschool student at Willis Education Center, gets a candy cane from Santa Claus (Randy White) after telling him what he wanted for Christmas Wednesday afternoon. Santa came to visit the students on their last day before winter break and reminded them to be good and have a merry Christmas. Santa said he couldn’t stay with the students for long because he had to head back to the North Pole and get ready for Christmas deliveries.

