Hayes addition progressing

The addition at Delaware Hayes High School is on schedule and on budget, according to school officials.
The addition will add 22 new classrooms for science and math and will extend from the north end of the school.
The District broke ground on the project on March 2 and estimate the project will be completed by the start of the 2017-2018 school year. The total costs of the project is $6,606,775 and was payed for by funds from a 2013 bond issue passed by Delaware voters.
Delaware Hayes Principal Ric Stranges said in February that the addition was to compensate for increasing student population and said the addition is only phase two of a three phase plan to improve the high school.
Phase one was the new athletic stadium, new tennis courts, baseball fields and softball fields, Stranges said.
The second phase is the new STEM wing and small improvements around the school. Stranges said part of phase three is also already underway and involved converting the old tennis courts into a new parking lot and creating flexible spaces around the school that can be used for multiple activities.
Stranges praised Turner Construction Co. last week for their efforts to avoid disrupting students and the school.
