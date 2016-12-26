Hayes addition progressing

The addition at Delaware Hayes High School is on schedule and on budget, according to school officials.

The addition will add 22 new classrooms for science and math and will extend from the north end of the school.

The District broke ground on the project on March 2 and estimate the project will be completed by the start of the 2017-2018 school year. The total costs of the project is $6,606,775 and was payed for by funds from a 2013 bond issue passed by Delaware voters.

Delaware Hayes Principal Ric Stranges said in February that the addition was to compensate for increasing student population and said the addition is only phase two of a three phase plan to improve the high school.

Phase one was the new athletic stadium, new tennis courts, baseball fields and softball fields, Stranges said.

The second phase is the new STEM wing and small improvements around the school. Stranges said part of phase three is also already underway and involved converting the old tennis courts into a new parking lot and creating flexible spaces around the school that can be used for multiple activities.

Stranges praised Turner Construction Co. last week for their efforts to avoid disrupting students and the school.

Painters from Turner Construction paint the ceiling in the new wing at Delaware Hayes High School on Dec. 21. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1086-1.jpg Painters from Turner Construction paint the ceiling in the new wing at Delaware Hayes High School on Dec. 21. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette The new addition will connect to both the north east wing of the high school and the east wing of the high school and will feature a coffee shop and common space. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1091-1.jpg The new addition will connect to both the north east wing of the high school and the east wing of the high school and will feature a coffee shop and common space. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette A science classroom being constructed at in the new wing at Delaware Hayes. Stranges said that the new wing will hold classrooms for science, technology, engineering and math. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1078-1.jpg A science classroom being constructed at in the new wing at Delaware Hayes. Stranges said that the new wing will hold classrooms for science, technology, engineering and math. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

