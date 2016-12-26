Delaware man co-authors book

A local man has co-authored a book “Perfect Strangers: How Project Managers and Developers Relate and Succeed.”

Written by AXIA consultants Justin Browder and Bryan Schoeff, the book explores the dynamic between project managers and developers and proposes strategies to create more successful project environments.

Schoeff is a Delaware resident with 15 years of experience working on IT projects and teams. He’s been sharing his passion for agile delivery as a solution architect, development lead, coach and technical project manager at AXIA since 2014.

“There tends to be an unspoken disconnect between project managers and developers, so Bryan and I developed a presentation series to acknowledge, poke fun at and bridge the gap between these two roles,” Browder said. “We were met with such positive responses that we decided to develop a book that expanded upon these concepts.”

Browder, of Upper Arlington, is a certified project management professional and certified scrummaster. He’s been leading global initiatives with AXIA as a program manager, project manager, product manager and agile coach since 2007.

Packed with real-life scenarios, Perfect Strangers explores the often complicated relationship between project managers and developers. From agile to waterfall and technology to construction, they explain that all teams must bridge the divide between “managers” and “builders.” By better understanding each role’s context and challenges, teams can evolve from satisfied assembly lines to excited, efficient collaborators, a news release states.

The pair will soon offer hands-on workshops with organizations and project teams to help implement the book’s strategies.

“We want to shed light on these ongoing issues in a fun way to help organizations really achieve the results they’re seeking,” Schoeff said.

For workshop information and scheduling, or to request a speaking engagement with the authors, contact [email protected]

Perfect Strangers is available for purchase through Amazon. Copies can also be requested by contacting [email protected]