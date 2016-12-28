Body found in Delaware State Park

Hikers discovered a woman’s body in Delaware State Park Tuesday afternoon. The body was found near the entrance of Buckeye Grove trail by a couple who was out walking their dogs. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected. At press time, officials were trying to notify next of kin so no other information was available.

