POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A theft report was taken Dec. 23 from a business on Columbus Pike. The status of this case is open pending investigation.

• Delaware police responded Dec. 23 to the Vapor Station at 653 W. Central Avenue in reference to a theft. A report was taken to document the incident and a suspect will be charged.

• Delaware Police responded Dec. 23 to 84 E. Winter St. in reference to an assault. A report was taken to document the incident.

• Officers responded Dec. 24 to the 200 block of Richards Circle in reference to a custody dispute. Officers mediated the custody of an infant among family members, and the mother left with the infant.

• A report was taken Dec. 24 of drug abuse at a residence on downing Street South. An adult male was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation.

• A report was taken Dec. 24 of domestic violence at an address in the 2200 block of of Bruce Road.

• A report of theft was taken Dec. 24 at an address on Sunbury Road. An adult female was arrested for petty theft.

• A theft report was taken on Dec. 24 in the 100 block of West William Street. A female was arrested.

• A traffic stop was conducted Dec. 24 at about 2 a.m. on a vehicle in the area of South Sandusky Street and Park Avenue. Upon arrival and after investigation a report was taken for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and the subject was cited.

• A report of a subject not breathing was investigated Dec. 25 in a parking lot on Silver Maple Drive. Officers found one subject had overdosed on heroin. The subject was revived and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

• Officers were dispatched to report of domestic disturbance Dec. 25 in the block of Elizabeth Street. Upon arrival and after an investigation, a report was taken for suicide threats and the subject was taken to be evaluated.

• A report of assault between neighbors was reported Dec. 26 in the 400 block on North Sandusky Street. An adult male was arrested and transported to the Delaware County jail.

• Officers encountered a wanted subject Dec. 26 in the area of Henry and East William streets. He was found to be in possession of drug abuse instruments. was charged with the offense and transported to the Delaware County jail.

• A fugitive from justice report was taken Dec. 26 in the first block of Rock Creek Drive. One female was arrested.