NEWS BRIEFS

Part of Klondike Road closed

The Delaware County Engineer is closing Klondike Road between 2515 and 2616 beginning Tuesday for a bridge repair. Length of closure is not known at this time.

Public works, utilities to meet

The City of Delaware public works/public utilities committee will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

An update will be given on projects and activities for both public utilities and public works.

The meeting will be held at City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St.

DACC sets special meeting

A special meeting of the Delaware Area Career Center’s board of education will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the South Campus.

New Year’s Day hike at Shale Hollow Park

A new primitive trail at Shale Hollow Park will be the showcase of Preservation Parks’ annual New Year’s Day hike to be held Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.

The hike is free and open to all ages. Shale Hollow is located at 6320 Artesian Run in Lewis Center.

The new trail, which has an expansive view of a ravine, was added in the fall in the northern half of the park, and connects to a pedestrian and bike trail that runs along Hyatts Road.

The New Year’s Day hike will be led by volunteer Len Fisher, and hikers can warm up in the McKay Lodge afterward with hot drinks and cookies.