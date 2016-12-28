PROPERTY TRANSFERS

178 E. Granville St., Sunbury, Matthew Fry to: Benjamin & Gina Coons, $137,000
40 Hedgerow Lane, Delaware, US Bank Trust to: Dominic Dipietro, $54,500
1368 S. Old 3C Highway, Galena, Eva Vanhouten to: Bradley Carroll, $263,500
2040 Hogback Road, Sunbury, Robert & Cynthia Cobb to: Phillip & Rebekah Couch, $250,000
700 W. Cherry St., Sunbury, Green Health Care Development Group LLC to: Roy & Judith Jackson, trustees, $585,000
303 E. William St., Delaware, Heather Stultz to: Nicholas Glassburn, $15,000
500 Slate Crossing Drive, Delaware, Slate Creek at North Orange LP to: Susan Fihe, trustee, $383,604
3544 Birkland Circle, Lewis Center, The Village at Bale Kenyon LLC to: William Phythyon, $239,635
199 Hanover Court, Delaware, James & Dolores Cunningham to: Charlotte Hall, $179,000
137 Blue Spruce Court, Delaware, Joseph Wrenchey III to: Tara Ross, $174,900
5935 State Route 3, Sunbury, Enid Horn, trustee to: Lynette & Linda Greene, $300,000
5683 Dorrington St., Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc. to: Hareesh Velpureddy & Vandana Motireddy, $408,889
Hyatts Road, Delaware, Judith Klump to: Ryan & Renee Olney, $222,500
3423 Wheelwright Drive, Galena, Kevin & Jennifer Layton kevin, trustees to: Kristine Hoefler, $395,000
42 Stilson St., Delaware, Walter Neace to: Connie Neace, $145,000
317 Clubhouse Drive, Delaware, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to: Michael & Lori Fresch, $439,146
1188 Balmoral Drive, Delaware, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to: Matthew & Lauren Heitkanp, $425,834
1109 Brookside Court, Galena, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to: Donald & Lori Oliverio, $567,895
6144 Brookview Manor Drive, Galena, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to: Chandra Alluri & Swetha Konka, $436,418
807 Mill Run Driv,e Sunbury, Shannon Roof to: William & Shawna Kellogg, $190,000
8350 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, Evelyn Sugar, trustee to: Daniel & Anita Burke, $216,000
282 W. Fountain Ave., Delaware, Treva Everett to: Steven Luoma, $137,000
5781 Harrow Glen Court, Galena, Roberto & Traci Martinez to: Gary & Sandra Bumgarner, $437,500
5705 Big Walnut Road, Galena, Kimberly Egelhoff to: Alec & Sherri Cardellino, $369,900
1097 Treeline Way, Delaware, Shelli Farley to: Ashok Markkandan & Praba Manivannan, $300,000
5343 Blue Church Road, Sunbury, Faith Walzak to: Michael Walzak & Laura Mayo, $250,000
5688 Steward Road, Galena, Marc & Jennifer Kade to: Jerry & Angela Hall, $347,000
635 Maketewah Drive, Delaware, Robert & Theresa Brooks to: Scott & Angel Meadows, $465,000
227 Emerald Ice Loop, Delaware, DC Residential Acquisition Co. LLC to: Sfr Rrcap II LLC, $227,564
236 Brushmore Court, Delaware, DC Residential Acquisition Co. LLC to: Sfr Rrcap II LLC, $141,921
135 Hancock St., Delaware, Diana Ruffing to: Marcia Courter, $129,900
1964 Ashburn Drive, Delaware, Daron Jay to: Cassandra & Brett Laub, $192,500
423 Brindle Road, Ostrander, Equity Trust Co. custodian to: David & Corey Snyder, $40,000
310 Penry Road, Delaware, Thomas Fathbruckner to: Carrie Greiner, $188,000
5411 Dublin Road, Delaware, Dazanne & Thomas Prestera, co-trustees to: Ryan & Lisa Krichbaum, $538,900
154 White Elm Drive, Delaware, Pamela Watts to: Dixie West, $167,500
340 Orchard Lane, Sunbury, Gary & Betty Daubenspeck to: Dwayne Taylor & Alyssa Stone, $160,000
312 Fairview Drive, Sunbury, Robert & Stephanie Lombardo to: Dena Bissell, $126,500
161 Woodhaul Drive, Delaware, Dominic & Nami Hifamba to: Jenna Donohue & Brett Sulonen, $220,000