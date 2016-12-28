PROPERTY TRANSFERS

178 E. Granville St., Sunbury, Matthew Fry to: Benjamin & Gina Coons, $137,000

40 Hedgerow Lane, Delaware, US Bank Trust to: Dominic Dipietro, $54,500

1368 S. Old 3C Highway, Galena, Eva Vanhouten to: Bradley Carroll, $263,500

2040 Hogback Road, Sunbury, Robert & Cynthia Cobb to: Phillip & Rebekah Couch, $250,000

700 W. Cherry St., Sunbury, Green Health Care Development Group LLC to: Roy & Judith Jackson, trustees, $585,000

303 E. William St., Delaware, Heather Stultz to: Nicholas Glassburn, $15,000

500 Slate Crossing Drive, Delaware, Slate Creek at North Orange LP to: Susan Fihe, trustee, $383,604

3544 Birkland Circle, Lewis Center, The Village at Bale Kenyon LLC to: William Phythyon, $239,635

199 Hanover Court, Delaware, James & Dolores Cunningham to: Charlotte Hall, $179,000

137 Blue Spruce Court, Delaware, Joseph Wrenchey III to: Tara Ross, $174,900

5935 State Route 3, Sunbury, Enid Horn, trustee to: Lynette & Linda Greene, $300,000

5683 Dorrington St., Lewis Center, Rockford Homes Inc. to: Hareesh Velpureddy & Vandana Motireddy, $408,889

Hyatts Road, Delaware, Judith Klump to: Ryan & Renee Olney, $222,500

3423 Wheelwright Drive, Galena, Kevin & Jennifer Layton kevin, trustees to: Kristine Hoefler, $395,000

42 Stilson St., Delaware, Walter Neace to: Connie Neace, $145,000

317 Clubhouse Drive, Delaware, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to: Michael & Lori Fresch, $439,146

1188 Balmoral Drive, Delaware, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to: Matthew & Lauren Heitkanp, $425,834

1109 Brookside Court, Galena, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to: Donald & Lori Oliverio, $567,895

6144 Brookview Manor Drive, Galena, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to: Chandra Alluri & Swetha Konka, $436,418

807 Mill Run Driv,e Sunbury, Shannon Roof to: William & Shawna Kellogg, $190,000

8350 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, Evelyn Sugar, trustee to: Daniel & Anita Burke, $216,000

282 W. Fountain Ave., Delaware, Treva Everett to: Steven Luoma, $137,000

5781 Harrow Glen Court, Galena, Roberto & Traci Martinez to: Gary & Sandra Bumgarner, $437,500

5705 Big Walnut Road, Galena, Kimberly Egelhoff to: Alec & Sherri Cardellino, $369,900

1097 Treeline Way, Delaware, Shelli Farley to: Ashok Markkandan & Praba Manivannan, $300,000

5343 Blue Church Road, Sunbury, Faith Walzak to: Michael Walzak & Laura Mayo, $250,000

5688 Steward Road, Galena, Marc & Jennifer Kade to: Jerry & Angela Hall, $347,000

635 Maketewah Drive, Delaware, Robert & Theresa Brooks to: Scott & Angel Meadows, $465,000

227 Emerald Ice Loop, Delaware, DC Residential Acquisition Co. LLC to: Sfr Rrcap II LLC, $227,564

236 Brushmore Court, Delaware, DC Residential Acquisition Co. LLC to: Sfr Rrcap II LLC, $141,921

135 Hancock St., Delaware, Diana Ruffing to: Marcia Courter, $129,900

1964 Ashburn Drive, Delaware, Daron Jay to: Cassandra & Brett Laub, $192,500

423 Brindle Road, Ostrander, Equity Trust Co. custodian to: David & Corey Snyder, $40,000

310 Penry Road, Delaware, Thomas Fathbruckner to: Carrie Greiner, $188,000

5411 Dublin Road, Delaware, Dazanne & Thomas Prestera, co-trustees to: Ryan & Lisa Krichbaum, $538,900

154 White Elm Drive, Delaware, Pamela Watts to: Dixie West, $167,500

340 Orchard Lane, Sunbury, Gary & Betty Daubenspeck to: Dwayne Taylor & Alyssa Stone, $160,000

312 Fairview Drive, Sunbury, Robert & Stephanie Lombardo to: Dena Bissell, $126,500

161 Woodhaul Drive, Delaware, Dominic & Nami Hifamba to: Jenna Donohue & Brett Sulonen, $220,000