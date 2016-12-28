Mental health director to retire in 2017

Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board announced Executive Director Steve Hedge will retire in 2017 after more than 39 years in the behavioral health field, and 20 years with DMMHRSB.

The board is the local public authority responsible for the planning, funding, monitoring and coordination of mental health and substance abuse services for the two-county area.

His official retirement date has not been set, however during this period Hedge and DMMHRSB will remain focused on efforts to move the mental health and substance abuse system forward and serving the community.

DMMHRSB will be going through a comprehensive recruitment and selection process seeking input from multiple sources, a news release states.

The Ohio Association of County Behavioral Health Authorities (OACBHA) which is the state trade association of county mental health & recovery services boards will be assisting in the recruitment process and will use the next few weeks to meet with current board members and seek stakeholder input to build consensus regarding key qualities and skills set for the next executive director.

Interested applicants can contact: OACBHA, 33 N. High Street, Suite 500, Columbus, Ohio 43215, or call 614-224-1111.