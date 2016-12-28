Powell woman’s body found in Delaware State Park

The body of a 46-year-old Powell woman was discovered by hikers in Delaware State Park Tuesday afternoon.

One of the hikers who discovered the body said it was found at the top of Buckeye Grove trail leaning against a tree.

Officials from the Delaware County Sheriff’s office said Wednesday they are investigating the death as a suicide. The woman’s family reportedly had concerns for her well-being the day before, and contacted police who entered her into a nationwide database as an endangered person.

Officials said the body has been transferred to the Franklin County Coroner’s office for further investigation. They could not give a timeline when the investigation would be complete.

By D. Anthony Botkin [email protected]

D. Anthony Botkin may be reached at 740-413-0902 or on Twitter @dabotkin

D. Anthony Botkin may be reached at 740-413-0902 or on Twitter @dabotkin