POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A report of theft was taken Dec. 27 at Domtar at 2332 US 42 south. A female reported her computer speakers were taken from the office. The case is still being investigated.

• A report of menacing was taken Dec. 27 at the Super Wash and Tan located at 256 S. Sandusky St. The suspect was arrested.

• An incident was reported Dec. 27 of gross sexual imposition to Delaware police. The matter is under investigation.

• A report was taken Dec. 27 of theft by deception on the first block of North Washington Street. The case in open pending further investigation.

• Officers responded Dec. 27 to an address in the 200 block of Saddlebrook Court to a behavioral health issue. The subject was deemed to be at risk of harm to self and others and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

• Police responded Dec. 27 to an address on Fair Avenue in reference to disseminating harmful material to a minor. A report was taken to document the incident.

• A traffic stop was conducted Dec. 28 on a vehicle in the area of West Central Avenue and Northwood Drive. Upon arrival and after investigation a report was taken for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.