NEWS BRIEFS

Ostrander changes meeting date

The village of Ostrander council meetings are usually held on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Due to the New Year’s holiday, the January meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m., in the Community Building, 19 S. Main St.

Gardening experts in magazine

Lynda and George Pealer of Millcreek Gardens in Ostrander will be featured in the January/February issue of Our Ohio magazine.

The article spotlights the couple’s herb knowledge to give a variety of tips and tricks for growing herbs during the winter, including a variety of indoor herb selections, suggestions for cooking and clever indoor herbs.

According to the Pealers, indoor herb selections should be based on what the grower prefers to use in cooking.

“You need good light, but you have to be motivated by what you want to cook with,” Lynda said. “Start small and do a little experimenting.”

To learn more, visit SupportOurOhio.org.