Friends of Salvation Army make final Red Kettle push

For the final push leading up to Dec. 31, friends of The Salvation Army have come together to create a $10,000 matching gift opportunity to help The Salvation Army meets its Red Kettle Campaign goal of $725,000.

Funds raised in the red kettles ensure the organization can meet the ever-increasing needs of neighbors in need year-round, a news release states.

“Friends of The Salvation Army have created a matching gift for the Red Kettle Campaign in hopes of spurring donations to meet the increasing needs in our community,” Salvation Army Advisory Board Chair Stephen Zonars said.

“All donations from the Red Kettles go to feed the hungry, house the homeless and educate youth right here in our local community.”

Donors can Text CENTRALOH to 71777, give on line at salvationarmycentralohio.org or even mail in a check to The Salvation Army at 966 East Main Street, Columbus, OH 43205.

The money collected during the six-week campaign supports Salvation Army programs and services throughout the year in the Delaware community, including food pantries and feeding programs, housing, youth education and youth programming. More than 123,000 individuals in the region were helped in 2015.

The iconic red kettles started in San Francisco in 1891 and the New York World hailed them as “the newest and most novel device for collecting money.” Since then the red kettles have become a fixture of the holiday landscape across the country.

Red Kettles were located throughout central Ohio until Christmas Eve; the mobile component will be live through January 2017. To donate or learn more about The Salvation Army in Central Ohio visit salvationarmycentralohio.org.

http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SAkettle.jpg