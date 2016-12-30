NEWS BRIEFS

US 23 lane reduction

US 23 north will be reduced to one lane between US 42 and US 36 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 for soil borings. Completion: Jan. 5.

Olentangy receives auditor award

A recent financial audit of the Olentangy School District by Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office has returned a clean audit report. The school district’s excellent record keeping has qualified it for the Auditor of State Award with Distinction, a news release states.

“Accurate bookkeeping enables school districts to focus on their chief duty — education,” Auditor Yost said. “The Olentangy Local School District’s clean audit demonstrates its commitment to both its students and taxpayers.”

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit.

Work to begin on 315 slope project

State Route 315 work will begin at 1 a.m. Jan. 18. SR 315 south of SR 750 to Jewett Road will close for two weeks, weather permitting, for tree clearing and utility relocation. The detour is SR 750 to US 23 to I-270 to SR 315. Beginning Jan. 19, the tree clearing will occur around the clock for three days or until Jan. 21.

Chippers, chainsaws, generators and lights will be used for this work, which will be loud. Completion: Feb. 1 at noon, weather permitting.

On Jan. 23, at 5 a.m., SR 315 north of SR 750 to Retreat Lane will close for 3 and ½ months or 100 days for construction of the stabilization wall. The detour is SR 750 to US 23 to SR 315 or reverse. Wall construction will occur during daytime hours only. Completion: May 1, weather permitting.

During the SR 315 closures, SR 750 (both directions) will remain open. All work is weather dependent; it may be postponed or canceled without prior notice.