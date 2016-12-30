POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• Delaware City Police received a report Dec. 28 of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Hayes Street. Both parties were contacted. No injuries were observed and no charges were filed.

• A theft report was taken Dec. 28 in the 1700 block of Columbus Pike. A 27-year-old man was caught shoplifting and arrested. He was served a summons for theft and released pending a court date.

• A traffic stop was conducted Dec. 28 on a vehicle in the area of West Central Avenue and Northwood Drive. On arrival and after investigation a report was taken for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

• Officers took a report Dec. 28 of a rape.

• A report was taken Dec. 28 of illegal dumping at a business on South Sandusky Street. The status of this case is open pending further investigation.

• Delaware Police responded Dec. 28 to the department’s lobby in reference to a behavioral health concern. A report was taken to document the incident.

• A report was taken Dec. 28 of a person being scammed on Presidential Way.

• Officers responded Dec. 29 to a residence on Penick Avenue in reference to a behavioral issue. An adult man was transported to Grady Memorial for evaluation.

• A burglary report was taken Dec. 29 at a residence on Hearthstone Drive. An unknown suspect had entered an unlocked rear door and several items were taken.