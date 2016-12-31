Wreaths placed at Oak Grove Cemeteryas part of Wreaths Across America

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 coordinated a wreath laying ceremony in Delaware Dec. 17 to coincide with the National Wreaths Across America 2016 program.

Despite the short notice, cold, rain and ice; more than 80 volunteers were there to “Remember, Honor, Teach,” according to organizers.

Oak Grove Cemetery’s Soldiers Circle “Grand Army of the Republic” area was the section chosen to place 100 wreaths. Next year they plan to expand to include the Veterans West section.

“With community support this can be accomplished,” said Marty Crawford of the local Vietnam Vets chapter.

The 2017 event will take place at Oak Grove at noon on Dec. 16. Donations and volunteers are needed.

“Great turn out … close to 100 people, best ever. One day notice, bad weather, no time to assemble an Honor Guard, yet wonderful participation. That’s why my wife and I love Delaware,” Crawford said.

Opening remarks were given by Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle followed by a prayer offered by the Buckeye State Council Vietnam Veterans of America Chaplain.

Also recognized were KenDavenport, Bob Coy, Ken Cox and George Zeoli, all Vietnam veterans.

Nationally, 1.2 million wreaths were placed at cemeteries.

Those who want to purchase wreaths for next year can go to wreathsacrossamerica.org and click on locations and find Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio or ZIP code 43015.

Wreath laying ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery on Dec. 17. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_wreathlaying1.jpg Wreath laying ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery on Dec. 17. Young and older residents participated in the local Wreaths Across America program Dec. 17. http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_wreathlaying2.jpg Young and older residents participated in the local Wreaths Across America program Dec. 17.