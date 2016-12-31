POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

• A behavioral health report was made Dec. 29 in the first block of Delaware Drive. A woman was delusional and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for behavioral evaluation.

• Police received a report Dec. 29 of theft in the 100 block of West William Street. The suspect in the offense was later apprehended and arrested for the offense and for a second offense.

• A burglary report was taken Dec. 29 in the 200 block of Park Avenue. Nothing was reported stolen, but the residence was ransacked while left unlocked.

• A business on Dec. 29 on North Houk Road contacted police about a theft. One person was charged.

• An arrest was made Dec. 29 of subject on an outstanding warrant at 123 W. William St. The subject was found with drug paraphernalia in his possession and was charged.

• A traffic stop was conducted Dec. 30 on Park Avenue near South Washington Street. A passenger in the vehicle was found in possession of marijuana. The juvenile suspect will be charged.

• Police received a report Dec. 29 of theft in progress in the block of 100 block of West William Street. There was an arrest in conjunction with the incident.

• An officer took a report Dec. 29 of indecent exposure that occurred on the bike trail between East William and East Winter streets. The suspect is unknown and the case is under investigation.