City offices closed Monday

City of Delaware offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s. Curbside collection will be made utilizing the “next day” schedule Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 7.

Commercial and residential accounts utilizing dumpsters will operate on a regular collection schedule the week of Jan. 2 through Jan. 6. Questions concerning the collection schedule may be directed to the Customer Service Request Line at 740-203-1810.

Gazette office closed Monday

In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, The Delaware Gazette office will be closed Monday, Jan 2. Print subscribers will receive a Monday edition via normal delivery and the web site will be updated through the holiday weekend.

Liberty meeting is set for Tuesday

The regular session of the Liberty Township board of trustees will begin at 7 p.m., not 7:30 p.m. as they have in the past. This meeting is being held on Tuesday due to the New Year’s Day holiday.