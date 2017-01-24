Applications accepted for Bostic Ag Scholarships

Central Ohio Farmers Co-op, Inc. is accepting applications for the 2017 Tom Bostic Scholarships. These competitive scholarships are available to families of patrons and employees who are pursuing an agriculture or agriculture related degree.

The Tom Bostic Scholarships are available in the amount of $1,500, with the disbursement of funds divided into two payments. Seven hundred and fifty dollars will be paid after verification of first semester grades are provided to COFC, and again after the next semester grades are provided to COFC, as a GPA of 2.0 or higher must be maintained.

Repeat winners are eligible up to two years.

The winners will be selected by a committee consisting of two COFC board members and a minimum of one staff member. To be considered, the applicant must submit a complete application packet including an application, essay, and reference Letters. The three components must be submitted together; no incomplete packets will be considered. The packets must be returned by March 24, 2017 to:

Central Ohio Farmers Co-op, Inc., 751 E. Farming St., Marion, OH 43302.

The application can be downloaded on the homepage of our website, www.centralohfarm.com.

