POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

An animal cruelty report was taken after a city resident brought a cat to police with an injury to its leg Monday afternoon. The resident told police she noticed it was limping and after an X-ray the veterinarian determined it had a broken leg and what appeared to be a “BB” lodged in its torso. An investigation was opened, but there are no suspects at this time.

Police were called to a theft at Evolved Vapors on East Winter Street Tuesday to investigate the theft of merchandise. The owners reported that several products with a combined value of $1,407.82 were stolen. Police are investigating the theft.

Police responded to a home on East Branch Street on the report that an adult woman was involved in a dispute with her girlfriend. Police arrived and observed that one of the women had an injury to her face and alleged she was kicked by the other female. The other woman admitted to kicking the woman and was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence. The victim told police she would seek medical attention on her own. Both women said the fight was the result of a verbal argument that escalated.