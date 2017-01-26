ODOT adds extra signs to State Route 315 closure

The Ohio Department of Transportation closed State Route 315 between Jewett Road and State Route 750 Monday to start work on the retaining wall along the Olentangy River.

Since the closure of the road semi-trucks have been using Jewett Road to Liberty Road as detour, but are finding it hard to make a right turn togo north on Liberty Road. Trucks are becoming stuck and causing traffic backups on Liberty Road.

Nancy Burton, spokesperson, said ODOT is taking the following actions in addition to the standard road closed and detour signs.

ODOT has added the following signage:

• Hard sign on SR 315 north at Hard Road: Road Closed Ahead.

• Message Board on SR 315 north at the water plant: Road Closed Ahead. — 1 mile.

• ODOT also requested another message board to place on SR 315 north at SR 161 that will read: No Thru Trucks/No Turn Arounds Ahead; this message board will be placed by the end of the week.

“The project team is checking on the possibility of utilizing the overhead digital signs on I-270 to warn of SR 315 closure,” Burton said. For trucks that miss the Route 315 closure signs, Burton said, “The water plant has a driveway wide enough for trucks to turn around before getting to Jewett Road.”

“We will close 315 north of 750 over the winter for 100 days and then close 315 south of 750 for 50 days over summer,” said Burton in an earlier report. “There will also be a 14-day closure this winter of 315 south of 750 to relocate power lines and perform clearing.”

ODOT District 6 officials said the river is moving toward the slope supporting State Route 315. In order to maintain the highway and prevent further damage, it has been determined the slope must be stabilized.

According to ODOT, the daily traffic using the State Route 315 and State Route 750 intersection are 16,250 vehicles per day west of the intersection; 18,460 vehicles per day east of the intersection; 8,450 vehicles per day north of the intersection and 17,860 vehicles per day south of the intersection.

