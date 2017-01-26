SourcePoint seeks providers

SourcePoint is currently seeking in-home providers for homemaking, escort, personal care, and respite services. These services are in high demand throughout Delaware County and new providers are needed to help address the shortage of available staff.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of in-home care services to Delaware County residents age 60 and older, including adult day care, chore services, counseling services, emergency response systems, home repair modifications, homemaker services, Meals on Wheels, medical transportation, nursing services, personal care, and respite.

SourcePoint’s In-Home Care Services are designed to help seniors live safely and independently in their own homes, and are directly provided through a local network of partners. All contracted providers are held to a high standard of care, maintained by a thorough process of pre-screening and ongoing quality monitoring. Care consultants, SourcePoint’s professionally trained and licensed social workers, are in regular contact with clients to help oversee their in-home care services.

Additional details, including conditions of participation and service specifications, can be found online at www.MySourcePoint.org/providers. Interested providers should contact Amelia Tucciarone, quality improvement coordinator, at 740-203-2392 or [email protected] to schedule a pre-submission meeting.