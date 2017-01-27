Tickets available for Chocolate Walk

Tickets are available now for Main Street Delaware’s Feb. 3 First Friday “Chocolate Walk,” sponsored by Richwood Bank. Only 250 tickets will be sold for the once-a-year walk, which enables participants to enjoy chocolate treats from 6-9 p.m. at participating downtown Delaware locations.

Chocolate lovers are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance as the event has sold out every year it’s been held. Chocolate Walk tickets are $15 each and are available at The Greater Gouda, 12 N. Sandusky St.; Toujours, 8 N. Sandusky St.; or online at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

The Chocolate Walk will begin Feb. 3 at the Main Street Delaware office, 20 E. Winter St., where participants will trade their tickets for tour maps and goody bags to help carry any treats that don’t get eaten right away.