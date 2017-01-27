MTSO offers presentation on end-of-life conversations

End-of-life conversations can be among the most difficult and important that family members, caregivers and faith-community leaders undertake. Methodist Theological School in Ohio will offer tools for having these discussions in a presentation at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Alford Centrum on the MTSO campus, 3081 Columbus Pike, Delaware.

Rev. Kristin Langstraat, system director for faith community relations at OhioHealth, will lead the presentation and discussion “Talking About What Matters Most: End-of-Life Conversations.” The event is free and to the public. No registration is required.

What is the value of talking with loved ones and congregants about end of life? How do we have these conversations? And why are they so hard? Langstraat and chaplaincy colleagues from OhioHealth will offer a presentation and lead discussions around these and other questions.

Resources will be offered, along with tools participants can use both personally and professionally. Small-group discussions will provide insight on the experiences of others and generate ideas for how to talk about these important matters in a timely, sensitive and meaningful way.

This presentation is offered by the Theological Commons at MTSO, which promotes the sharing of knowledge and experience between students, faculty, clergy and the public for the benefit of all participants and those they serve.

Methodist Theological School in Ohio provides theological education and leadership in pursuit of a just and sustainable world. In addition to the Master of Divinity degree, the school offers master’s degrees in counseling, theological studies and practical theology, along with a Doctor of Ministry degree.

