Delaware man found guilty of rape

A jury has found Charles Frederick Ingram, 57, guilty of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material (inappropriate pictures).

The verdict comes after a three-day trial, during which the victim and defendant both took the stand.

“The defendant in this case took advantage of his role as a trusted adult to sexually assault a young girl,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “Ingram was arrested in July 2016 after the teen victim told a friend of the abuse.”

The guilty verdict came Thursday night around 11 p.m.

A sentencing date has been set for Friday, March 3, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Ingram, a Delaware resident, was in the Delaware County Jail Friday.

Information in this story was provided by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

