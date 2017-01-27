POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

A 25-year-old woman living on Pebble Place Drive reported Wednesday that her ex-boyfriend destroyed her air mattress and stole bedding that belonged to her. The incident is under investigation.

Officers, along with medics, were summoned to an address on East Central Avenue Wednesday afternoon for an unresponsive female. The woman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. An investigation conducted by police indicates the subject was experiencing a drug overdose. The investigation is ongoing.

A 47-year-old woman living on Muirwood Village Drive reported Wednesday night that someone had used iTunes gift cards she owned without her permission. There are no suspects at this time. The case remains open.

Police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot on East William Street Friday just before 3 a.m. During the investigation police found one of the occupants of the vehicle was in possession of marijuana paraphernalia and that individual was cited for possession.