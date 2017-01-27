Students get a lesson as cool as ice

Delaware Hayes High School physical science teacher Caitlyn Duffy(right) places a soap bubble in Caitlin Lipps’(left) hand Friday afternoon after giving one to Phoebe Knipp(middle). The soap bubbles were part of the ninth grader’s lesson about chemical reactions and Duffy used dry ice and warm water to cause a reaction in soapy water that allowed students to hold the bubbles in their hands. The students wore gloves for safety and even tossed the bubbles into the air to try and catch them.

