Delaware board to hear enrollment projections

The Delaware City schools Board of Education will hear a presentation about enrollment projects and will consider approving a number of change orders and staffing changes for the district.

The board will meet Monday night at 6 p.m. in the board room located in Willis Education Center.

Accord to the board agenda, the board will hear a presentation from Tracy Healy, a representative from FutureThink. School officials report Healy will present projections of student growth in the district through the 2025-2026 school year.

After the presentation, the board will consider approving two change orders for Dunlop and Johnston, Inc, for work at Dempsey Middle School in the amounts of $36,911 and $26,982.

On other business, the board will consider:

• Approving the purchase of two 77-passenger school buses for the amount of $176,434. The money for the buses will come from the permanent improvement fund.

• Approving the retirement of Cindy Butts, a bus driver and Paul Olen, a School Aged Child Care (SACC) tutor at Dempsey Middle School. Both have been with the district since 2013.

• The resignation of Rebecca Merriman, a cross-categorical educational assistant at Conger Elementary School.

• Approving Tedezza Umbriaco, a cook/cashier at Woodward and Leanne Zeller, a SACC assistant. Both would work at Woodward Elementary School.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

