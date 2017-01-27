NEWS BRIEFS

ODOT road work continues

At 5 a.m., Monday State Route 315, north of SR 750 to Retreat Lane, will close for 3 ½ months or 100 days for construction of the stabilization wall. The detour is SR 750 to US 23 to SR 315 or reverse. Wall construction will occur during daytime hours only. Completion: May 8, weather permitting.

During the SR 315 closures, SR 750 (both directions) will remain open.

State Route 315 also is closed south of SR 750 to Jewett Road for three weeks for tree clearing and utility relocation. The detour is SR 750 to US 23 to I-270 to SR 315. During the three week closure, crews may be working around-the-clock, which is permitted since it is outside the city limits. Chippers, chainsaws, generators and lights will be used for this work. The work could be loud. Completion: Feb. 15 at 12 noon, weather permitting.