Trade group honors Commissioner Merrell as Citizen of the Year

The Building Industry Association (BIA) of Central Ohio honored Delaware County Commissioner Gary Merrell as Citizen of the Year during the Building Industry Awards and Inaugural Gala on Jan. 26 hosted at The Conference Center at OCLC in Dublin.

As County Commissioner, Merrell has worked with elected government officials and community members on multiple projects promoting partnerships in human services, economic development, health and infrastructure development, a news release states.

As County Commissioner, it is Merrell’s responsibility to lead and listen to the needs of citizens and other elected officials and develop a consensus on priority issues to improve Delaware County.

Merrell’s public service career in Delaware includes previously serving as a board member for the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Delaware County, and Community Action Organization of Delaware, Madison and Union Counties. He is also an active volunteer at Stratford Ecological Center and serves on their Development Council.

“I am honored in my capacity to serve the residents and taxpayers of Delaware County, and to be recognized for the work of past and current County Commissioners over the last 4 years. It’s also a great honor to be acknowledged with past winners, which include Ohio Congressman Pat Tiberi, Governor John Kasich and former Executive of the Columbus Board of Realtors Larry Metzger, to name a few,” Merrell said.

The 2017 BIA Board of Trustees was installed, along with the 2017 BIA President Bob Gardner of Coppertree Homes. Other honorary positions recognized at the event include, BIA Hall of Fame Inductees, Irving E. Schottenstein Builder of the Year, Associate of the Year, Remodeler of the Year, Rising Star and Winner of the Washburn Schofield Memorial Award.

The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio represents single and multiple family home builders, developers and remodelers in the area. Other members include subcontractors, suppliers and service professionals. Founded in 1943, its primary services include legislative and regulatory representation, development of favorable public perceptions of the industry, promotion of business standards, and support of home ownership.

The BIA is the annual sponsor of the Parade of Homes, CondoQuest, and the Showcase of Remodeled Homes. For more information, visit www.biahomebuilders.com.