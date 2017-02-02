POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

A traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of South Sandusky Street Wednesday morning. During the stop, police found the driver, a 24-year-old man, in possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. Police charged him and issued him a summons to appear in court.

A juvenile was located and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon after it was reported that he had made suicidal statements. The boy’s guardian initially called police because the boy was being unruly before he made the suicidal statements. After the boy was taken to the hospital, the guardian asked that the boy be charged with unruly. The unruly charge was filed with juvenile court.

Police were called to the area of West William Street and South Liberty Street Thursday just after midnight. A man was reported as being intoxicated and tipping over trash cans. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.