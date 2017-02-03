City to evaluate plans for new fire station

The city of Delaware received statements of qualifications from three professional teams for the design, administration and construction of a new fire substation in January.

City Council authorized in October the annexation of about three acres for future site of Station 304 at 821 Cheshire Road. The city was accepting request for statements of qualifications, or RFQs, between Jan. 13-30.

A committee appointed by City Manager Tom Homan will evaluate the RFQs.

“An internal group that will include representatives from the city manager’s office and the fire department hopes to evaluate and grade the RFQs in the next two weeks,” said Lee Yoakum, city spokesman, in an email.

The demolition and construction is expected to begin in April with substantial completion by the end of the year, according to a city fact sheet.

“As far as cost, that has not been determined but we have said that Station 304 will closely resemble Station 303, opened in 2013. That 9,000-square-foot station cost [about] $2.4 million four years ago,” Yoakum said.

By Brandon Klein [email protected]

Gazette reporter Brandon Klein can be reached by email or on Twitter at @brandoneklein.

Gazette reporter Brandon Klein can be reached by email or on Twitter at @brandoneklein.