Zoo mourns loss of black rhino

POWELL — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of Kulinda, a black rhinoceros, whose health had recently declined.

More than a year ago, Kulinda was diagnosed with iron overload syndrome. This syndrome has been documented in black rhinos and results in progressive liver failure. Animal health staff and animal care staff have worked together to manage her health care.

“Due to her declining condition and poor prognosis, she was humanely euthanized this (Friday) morning. Following Zoo protocol, a complete postmortem exam will be completed, and full results will be received in several weeks,” a news release states.

At 28 years old, Kulinda exceeded the median life expectancy (18.3 years) of black rhinos in North American zoos by a decade.

Kulinda is survived by Rosie, the Zoo’s other black rhino, as well as Klyde, one of Kulinda’s two calves she delivered while living at the Columbus Zoo.