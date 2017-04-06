OWU fine arts students in senior showcase

When light is refracted through a prism, it reveals its cornucopia of hidden colors. Similarly, when Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2017 fine arts graduates share their artworks in a new exhibit, they will reveal the many facets of their OWU fine arts educations and the trove of talents they will take into the world.

Their exhibit, “Refraction,” will open with an artist reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 15 at the university’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The exhibit, featuring works selected by a jury of Ohio Wesleyan fine arts faculty, will run through noon May 13 – when the student-artists will don caps and gowns for their 1 p.m. commencement ceremony.

Graduating seniors participating in the “Refraction” exhibition include students earning either a Bachelors of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) degree or Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in art. This year’s local graduates and their areas of interest are:

Wyatt Hall of Delaware, a B.F.A. student with concentrations in metals and bookmaking. “Craft is essential to my practice,” Hall said. “Handmade books, portfolios, and book objects allow me to organize my photographic work into physical groupings which explore concepts through series as well as interact with the paper surface in a conceptual and physical manner.”

Tanisha Murphy of Delaware, a B.F.A. student with concentrations in ceramics and metals. “[My] work is both decorative and political, which is motivated by personal incidents, nostalgia, social events, and the intimate relationships within organic forms and characteristics,” Murphy said. “Not only does [my] work exhibit aesthetic qualities, but it also carries emotional experiences felt through the common African American woman.”

Created in 1864, Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Fine Arts was one of America’s first college art departments. Learn more about the department and its faculty at www.owu.edu/finearts.

During the academic year, Ohio Wesleyan’s Ross Art Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed Monday and Saturday, with the exception of the upcoming April 15 artist reception.

The facility is handicap-accessible and admission is always free. Call 740-368-3606 or visit www.owu.edu/ross for more information.