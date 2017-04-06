Meals on Wheels makes special delivery

Dempsey Middle School’s Career Based Intervention class of Mrs. Nicki Wright, CBI coordinator, delivered boxed lunches in the school Tuesday to more than 30 teachers and staff who ordered a lunch as part of SourcePoint’s third annual Boxed Lunch Fundraiser for its Meals on Wheels program.

The CBI class promoted the fundraiser and helped to distribute the lunches from a cart they decorated to look like a car. The event was Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each year, SourcePoint’s Meals on Wheels program provides more than 200,000 meals to seniors and others in Delaware County. This service helps fight the battle against hunger that threatens one in six of America’s seniors.

More than 1,200 boxed lunches were sold and delivered to individuals at businesses and organizations around Delaware County, breaking the 2017 Meals on Wheels Boxed Lunch Fundraiser goal of selling 1,000 lunches.

The event was presented by OhioHealth, and sponsored by: Ohio Living Sarah Moore; AlerStallings; Arbors at Delaware; Humana; Inno-Pak, LLC; and Hiram Lodge #18 F.&A.M. The boxed lunches were provided by the Delaware County Community Market.