Former massuer sentenced to jail and community control

A Pickerington man was sentenced to jail time and three years of community control after he pleaded guilty to abducting a woman during an incident in March 2016.

Isaac J. Covey, 30, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court on March 31 to be sentenced for one count of abduction, a third-degree felony.

Covey pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. As part of the plea agreement, four counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, were dismissed.

According to court documents, on March 7, 2016, Covey, a licensed masseur at the time, invited a woman to a location in Delaware County for a free massage. Court documents state during the massage Covey “did knowingly by force or threat, restrain the liberty of another person under circumstances that create a risk of physical harm to the victim or place the other person in fear.”

The plea agreement also stipulated that Covey must forfeit his masseur license.

At the sentencing hearing on March 31, Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge Everett Krueger sentenced Covey to three years of community control and said he faces up to 36 months in prison if he violates the terms of community control.

Krueger also ordered him to spend 30 days in the Delaware County Jail, but credited him the 11 days he spent there previously.

Krueger also ordered that Covey pay a fine of $2,000 and perform 150 hours of community service. Krueger also ordered that Covey must engage in sex offender treatment.

Covey was originally indicted on Sept. 9, 2016, on the rape and gross sexual imposition charges but was re-indicted on the abduction charge on Feb. 10.

Covey was in the Delaware County Jail Thursday, serving his 19-day jail sentence.

By Glenn Battishill [email protected]

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

