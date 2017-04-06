Fire substation’s construction team to be selected in June

The city of Delaware will select a construction team for the new fire substation in June.

Station 304 will closely resemble Station 303, city spokesman Lee Yoakum said. The 9,000-square-foot station cost $2.4 million when it opened in 2013.

Additionally, Council approved on March 13 the sale of structures at the future station’s site for removal at a minimum $5,001. The city determined the non-use structures had no historical value nor any municipal use.

Three professional teams submitted bids for the design, administration and construction of a new fire substation in January. City Council authorized in October the annexation of about three acres for future site of Station 304 at 821 Cheshire Road. The city accepted requests for statements of qualifications, or RFQs, between Jan. 13-30.

City officials have said the station represents growth and demand. Substantial completion is expected by the end of the year, according to a city fact sheet.

By Brandon Klein [email protected]

Gazette reporter Brandon Klein can be reached by email or on Twitter at @brandoneklein.

Gazette reporter Brandon Klein can be reached by email or on Twitter at @brandoneklein.