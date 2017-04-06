Process set to replace councilman

Delaware City Council has announced the process for filling the 3rd Ward seat of Council member Joe DiGenova, who died March 19.

City Council will select a resident, who will serve until the next municipal election, which is November 2017. At that time, the member can seek election to the seat and, if successful, would serve the remainder of the full term expiring November 2019.

Candidates must be 18 years old and live in the City’s 3rd Ward.

The process for applying for and filling the seat will be as follows:

• Complete the City’s online application at www.delawareohio.net/about-administrative-services/current-openings.

• Attach a resume, cover letter and three references.

• Preference will be given to candidates who complete a candidate petition form, obtain 25 signatures of residents of the 3rd Ward, and express an interest in running in November for the remainder of the unexpired term. This is not a requirement to apply. The petition form is available online — a link is available in this story’s online edition at www.delgazette.com.

• The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 21.

• Candidates with complete applications will be invited to a public meeting with City Council on Monday, May 1, at City Hall for interviews.

Applicants may contact City Council Clerk Elaine McCloskey at 740-203-1013 with questions.

