Sertoma donation funds MTSO scholarships

The Downtown Columbus Sertoma Club has presented Methodist Theological School in Ohio with $66,000 to endow student scholarships. Of that gift, $6,000 will be shared among six current students, and the remaining amount will fund future student scholarships.

The donation was presented over lunch on the MTSO campus April 6.

Students Anika Bailey, Robert Blanchard, Vergene Braithwaite, Jennifer Fowler, Brooke Hayes and Richard Hinkelman each received $1,000 from Sertoma.

Randy Burchfield, Larry Coolidge, Patty Coolidge, Jim Marrie, Sterling Reaveley and Joe Schneider presented the awards on Sertoma’s behalf.

“Sertoma has been very generous in its support of our students over the years,” said April Casperson, MTSO vice president of institutional advancement. “We’re extremely grateful for this investment in the students who are preparing for religious leadership on our campus.”