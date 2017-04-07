Two scholarships available for students

Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has two opportunities for high school students — the Dick O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship and a scholarship to Ohio Forestry and Wildlife Conservation Camp.

The Dick O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship was established in 1998 to honor the memory of Mr. O’Keefe who passed away on Dec. 29, 1997. Contributions in his memory came from a host of friends and family, as they knew how much farming was a part of his life. Dick was born and reared in Delaware County, and introduced to farming at an early age, as was his father and grandfather before him.

He understood all the perils associated with agriculture, but “the seed had been planted,” making the term “farmer” something of which he was very proud. Applicants for this $500 scholarship must be a Delaware County resident or have graduated or be graduating from one of the Delaware County public or private high schools. Applicants must be entering his/her freshman year as a full-time student at a two- or four-year accredited college, university, or technical school, and pursuing a degree in agriculture.

The guidelines and application form are available at area high school guidance offices and on the Delaware SWCD’s website at www.delawareswcd.org. The deadline is April 12, 2017.

The second opportunity open to area high school students is a fully paid scholarship ($375) to attend the Ohio Forestry and Wildlife Conservation Camp. This residential camp will be held June 11-16, 2017, at FFA Camp Muskingum on beautiful Leesville Lake in Carroll County, Ohio.

High school students entering their freshman year through seniors graduating in 2017 are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Camp topics include bird identification, dendrology, ecology, fire management, forestry and wildlife jeopardy, and more! Visit the Delaware SWCD’s website at www.delawareswcd.org for more details and to download the application form. Completed applications are due at the Delaware SWCD office by May 5, 2017.

Questions about either scholarship can be directed to Dona Rhea, Conservation Educator with the Delaware SWCD, via 740-368-1921 or [email protected]

Details on informative spring and summer workshops and events can be found on its website and at www.facebook.com/DelawareSWCD.

Details on informative spring and summer workshops and events can be found on its website and at www.facebook.com/DelawareSWCD.