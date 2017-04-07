Stoutsville man indicted for child porn

A Stoutsville, Ohio, man was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury Friday and charged with 20 child pornography charges.

Braden T. Shalosky, was indicted by the grand jury Friday morning and charged with 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, second-degree felonies.

According to the indictment, between April 23, 2011 and Dec. 15, 2012, Shalosky did “create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce, or publish any material that shows a minor participating, or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation or bestiality.”

According to the indictment, the youngest victim is less than a year old.

An arraignment for Shalosky has not yet been set in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. A warrant has been issued for Shalosky’s arrest.

Other individuals indicted by the grand jury included:

James Michael MacDonald, of Powell, on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Edward M. Stellini, of Dublin, on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

David E. Flack, of Mount Vernon, on four counts of nonsupport or contributing to nonsupport of dependents, fifth-degree felonies.

John Parks Sr., of Columbia, South Carolina, on two hours of nonsupport or contributing to nonsupport of dependents, fifth-degree felonies.

Joson R. Carroll, on one count of notice of residence address, a second-degree felony.

Sema S. Williams, of 31 Cheshire Street, Delaware, on two counts of identity fraud and three counts of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies.

Keith McQuirt, of Columbus, on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Joshua L. Votaw, of Hilliard, on one count of passing bad checks and one count of theft, fifth-degree felonies.

Jose L. S. Fuentealba, on two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies; four counts of identity fraud two fourth-degree felonies and two fifth-degree felonies and two counts of receiving stolen property, also fifth-degree felonies.

Javier Valdes, on two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies; four counts of identity fraud two fourth-degree felonies and two fifth-degree felonies and two counts of receiving stolen property, also fifth-degree felonies.

Alexander Chapman, on one count of domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony and one count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Donovan G. Taylor, of Columbus, on four counts of forgery and four counts of receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies.

Jeanne M. Murdock, of Westerville, on two counts of obstructing official business, fifth-degree felonies.

Zackery S. Herald, of Columbus, on two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies.

Melissa R. Thacker, of Columbus on three counts of theft, two fifth-degree felonies and one first-degree misdemeanor and two counts of receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies.

Chad R. Wallace, of Pickerington, on three counts of theft, two fifth-degree felonies and one first-degree misdemeanor and two counts of receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies.

Matthew T. Repasky, of Lewis Center, on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony and 11 counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies.

Michael A. Watkins, of Columbus, on three counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies; three counts of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies and three counts of theft, first-degree misdemeanors.

Angelo A. Dowdell, of Dalton, Ohio, on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Joseph R. Parra, of Barberton, Ohio, on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Christopher N. Britton, of 1481 Silversmith Lane, Delaware, on two counts of theft, one fifth-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor; one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony and one count of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

Shawn W. Adams, of 140 Flintwood Drive, Delaware, on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor and one count of criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Arraignments for these individuals have not yet been scheduled.

