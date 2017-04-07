POLICE BLOTTER

Delaware police report:

Police were called to a home on Columbus Avenue after a passerby reported that a female was outside crying hysterically Thursday evening. Police arrived and made contact with the female, a 16-year-old, and her boyfriend, an 18-year-old. Police report the man had multiple injuries to his face, including cuts on his mouth and lips and scratches under his eyes and on his neck. The man said he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument about something unimportant and she attacked him as they tried to leave the home. The girl made several self-harm statements and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation. After an investigation, she was charged with disorderly conduct, underage consumption, domestic violence and unruly juvenile.

A resident on Chatham Lane called police Thursday evening to report her phone had been stolen while she was at a business on North Houk Road. The matter is still under investigation.