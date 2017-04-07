Fun at First Friday

Delaware Christian Church’s mascot, the Chattering Chipmunk, was caught lounging on a bench on Sandusky Street just before Delaware’s First Friday got rolling. Since this first Friday theme this month was Mascots Nat Boodoo decided to join in the fun by being the chipmunk mascot.

