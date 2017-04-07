Posted on by

Fun at First Friday

,

Delaware Christian Church’s mascot, the Chattering Chipmunk, was caught lounging on a bench on Sandusky Street just before Delaware’s First Friday got rolling. Since this first Friday theme this month was Mascots Nat Boodoo decided to join in the fun by being the chipmunk mascot.


D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette

Delaware Christian Church’s mascot, the Chattering Chipmunk, was caught lounging on a bench on Sandusky Street just before Delaware’s First Friday got rolling. Since this first Friday theme this month was Mascots Nat Boodoo decided to join in the fun by being the chipmunk mascot.

Delaware Christian Church’s mascot, the Chattering Chipmunk, was caught lounging on a bench on Sandusky Street just before Delaware’s First Friday got rolling. Since this first Friday theme this month was Mascots Nat Boodoo decided to join in the fun by being the chipmunk mascot.
http://delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_1472F-1.jpgDelaware Christian Church’s mascot, the Chattering Chipmunk, was caught lounging on a bench on Sandusky Street just before Delaware’s First Friday got rolling. Since this first Friday theme this month was Mascots Nat Boodoo decided to join in the fun by being the chipmunk mascot. D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:45 pm
Updated: 5:45 pm. |    

Fun at First Friday

Fun at First Friday
5:00 pm
Updated: 5:00 pm. |    

Delaware Run trail concerns Willow Brook resident

Delaware Run trail concerns Willow Brook resident
2:00 pm |    

Mild winter = leftover salt

Mild winter = leftover salt
comments powered by Disqus