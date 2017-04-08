Good Friday service, Cross Walk planned

The Delaware Ministerial Association meets the first Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. September through May. Each year we focus on the Crop Walk in October and the Good Friday service, while providing a monthly forum of support and fellowship for local spiritual leaders. For information, contact the group secretary at [email protected]

The annual Cross Walk and Good Friday Ecumenical Service will take place Friday, April 14.

The walk will leave from the steps of St. Mary Catholic Church at 11 a.m. to make a route throughout the downtown area and return to the church by noon for the service.

Last year, organizers said, more than 300 community members participated in the tradition of remembering Jesus’ last hours on earth before the crucifixion.

The service held in the church sanctuary will feature Ohio Wesleyan University Chaplain Jon Powers reflecting on I Corinthians for the sermon, “The Right to Bare Arms.” Local pastors and spiritual leaders of the Delaware Ministerial Association organize and conduct this event each year.

“Our message will be related to the power of divine vulnerability,” Powers said. Being embraced by the outstretched arms of God will be the underlying theme of the service.

Powers said he is looking forward to the walk and the service.

During the hour before noon participants will carry the cross to six locations where local leaders and clergy will offer reflections followed by a group response.

The Rev. Dr. Tammey Wilden and Rev. Mark Allison have organized the following locations where people may join in the procession and walk along:

• Delaware County District Library:David Harris, student, Methodist Theological School/First Baptist Church.

• Delaware Police Department: Chief of Police Bruce Pijanowski and Rev. Michael Curtis, Pastor, Second Baptist Church.

• Creative Foundations: Rev. Phil Wilden, pastor, Asbury United Methodist Church.

• William Street United Methodist Church: Rev. Julie Carmean, Pastor, William Street UMC.

• Amato’s Woodfired Pizza: Rev. Mark Allison, Pastor, First Baptist Church

• City Hall: Rev. Jen Rue, Pastor, St Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Response to be read by all after each reflection will be God Of Love.

By Anthony Conchel

