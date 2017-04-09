Delaware Digest

City meetings scheduled this week

The city of Delaware’s meetings scheduled this week at City Hall, 1 S. Sandusky St., in council chambers this week are: City Council 7 p.m. Monday and Sister City Advisory Board 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Board of Zoning Appeals scheduled Wednesday was canceled.

Community garden plots available

The City of Delaware has community garden plots available to residents. The plots are located at Blue Limestone Park. The cost is $20 per plot. The City will have rain barrels on site, but gardeners may want to furnish their own water. For more information or to reserve a garden plot, phone 740-203-1810.

OWU chamber concert

Ohio Wesleyan Chamber Orchestra concert, conducted by part-time instructor Lucy Ginther, in Gray Chapel inside University Hall, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware 8 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

Library, bookstore host author signing

Fundamentals and the Delaware County District Library will have award-winning author/illustrator Ryan Higgins at Delaware Main Library 6 p.m. Wednesday for a presentation and book signing. Higgins is an author/illustrator residing in Southern Maine. He lives with his three dogs, three cats, two geckos, one tortoise, one son, one daughter, and one wife. As a child, he lived on a diet of cartoons, cheese sandwiches, and climbing trees. At the age of four he decided to become a cartoonist and he’s been making his own cartoons ever since.

J. Gumbo’s Delaware to host ice cream

J. Gumbo’s Delaware, 9 N. Sandusky St., will host its community ice cream eating contest 2 p.m. April 29. Those committed so far include Delaware pastors Deb Patterson, Robb Morgan and Jason Allison, Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin, some Delaware business owners and a representative from the Delaware Fire Department.

DCF needs award nominations

The Delaware County Foundation seeks award nominations to recognize those who give back to our community. The awards are for the following cateogoires: outstanding business award, spirit of philantrhopy award, outstanding volunteer award, outstanding youth or youth group award. Nomination forms are are available on the Foundation’s website at www.delawarecf.org; by emailing a request to: [email protected] or by calling 614-764-2332.

— Gazette Staff